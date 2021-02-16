US travellers avoid Scottish hotel quarantine with short stay in Dublin

By Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

A public health expert has said Scottish government quarantine rules do not “make sense” after reports a family from the United States avoided restrictions due to a short stay in Dublin.

Chun Wong and his daughter Kiernan, eight, arrived at Edinburgh airport on Monday and were set to spend 10 days self-isolating in a nearby hotel.

However, the BBC reports Mr Wong was contacted by officials later that evening to tell him he did not need to abide by the rules because he had spent a short time in Dublin.

The fact that they’ve stopped for a few hours in Dublin means that the rules don’t apply

Mr Wong told the BBC: “I received a call from reception saying a gentleman from the airport would like to talk to me.

“He said that since I landed in Dublin first and then got a connecting flight to here, I was not required to quarantine in a hotel. I still have to quarantine and do the self-testing kit on the second and eighth day, but they said it was an error on their part.”

Mr Wong added he could have left the hotel on Monday night, but decided to stay the night as he was tired. Officials were said to be making arrangements to transport him to his home in Fife on Tuesday.

Common travel area

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told the broadcaster: “What appears to have happened in the case of the Wong family is that there’s exemptions for those who come from within the common travel area.

“So that means that if somebody is coming via Ireland at the moment, that is the common travel area and those people are not required to quarantine now.

“Like any new system, we are identifying issues.

“Clearly everybody listening will realise that it doesn’t make sense.

“While I have huge sympathy for this family, just to emphasise, the fact that they’ve stopped for a few hours in Dublin means that the rules don’t apply, that doesn’t make sense to me from a public health perspective.

“This system is new, it’s just been set up, it’s been set up with haste and I think we’re going to hear much more from Scottish government and others about what is the strategy, who is exempt and who is included and how will we make it more comprehensive and future.”

Passengers were escorted leaving Edinburgh airport to self-isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel room (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People flying directly into a Scottish airport on international flights have to self-isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel room, under new regulations taking effect on Monday.

Unless exempt, a passenger will have to pay £1,750 (€2,003) to quarantine in a room at one of six designated hotels in a bid to avoid importation of the virus.

In England, the UK government will only require hotel quarantine for visitors from a “red list” of 33 countries designated as high risk, meaning travellers arriving from elsewhere could avoid it by entering Scotland via England.

Visitors would still have to self-isolate for the 10-day period, but would not have to do so at one of the designated hotels due to a lack of agreement between Scottish and Westminster governments.