Wind farm protestors intensify their campaign

By Suzanne Pender

THE Save Mount Leinster campaign stepped up a gear this week with signage erected warning communities how they will be adversely affected if plans for seven 178-metre wind turbines get the go-ahead. Coillte currently has a planning application before Carlow County Council for Croaghaun Wind Farm, a wind farm proposal that consists of seven 178-metre wind turbines.

Accusations of poor communication between Coillte and the local community have been an ongoing concern for the Save the Mount Leinster campaign.

“People just don’t know about this and this affects far more people that those living near Mount Leinster,” said one resident.

“For people living in Kildavin and Myshall … these huge turbines will be looking straight down on top of them, but so many people living around Kildavin and Myshall still don’t know about them.”

Coillte says the proposed Croaghaun Wind Farm project forms part of its contribution to helping both the state and Co Carlow meet emissions-reduction targets and that it “plays a role in promoting and sustaining a cleaner, more secure, healthier environment for our children and future generations”.

Save Mount Leinster has held two virtual meetings in recent weeks to discuss Coillte’s wind farm proposal and the implications for the community, with each one attracting upwards of 100 people. The closing date for receipt of submissions to Carlow County Council on this planning application is Thursday 25 February.