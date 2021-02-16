Young innovators tackle racism in Irish society

By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of students from St Leo’s College, Carlow is involved in a project called ‘Silence is Compliance’, which explores racism in Irish society.

The team was formed as part of the Young Social Innovators, a programme that enables young people to explore important issues. The team’s overarching aim is to raise awareness around racism in Irish society and has set out an agenda to educate its members and others about racism in Ireland. The group’s work began by watching a documentary called ***Unsilencing black voices***, while past-pupil Sandrine Ndahiro was invited back to mentor the team. Sandrine is currently studying for a PhD at the University of Limerick and has facilitated a number of virtual workshops with the girls.

The Silence is Compliance members have shared educational materials from the website www.unsilencingbalckvoices.com with staff and students in St Leo’s College. It has had a profound impact on viewers and served as a catalyst for meaningful conversation around issues related to racist behaviour, experiences of racism in Ireland and how to be an active ally against racism in our communities.

Young Social Innovators was established by Sr Stanislaus Kennedy in 2002 to create an innovative response to social needs in Ireland. It’s a social awareness education and action programme that enables young people to grapple with difficult issues as well as empowering them to be advocates for positive reform in society.

St Leo’s transition year students have been keen participants in the YSI programme since its inception. They have explored a wide range of social issues over the years, such as teen depression, suicide, homelessness, human trafficking, eating disorders, sexual health, domestic violence and substance misuse.

This year’s team has also established links with the Immigrant Council of Ireland and its members were very grateful for their virtual meeting with Teresa Buczkowska, integration manager with ICI. The team is actively promoting the Immigrant Council of Ireland’s ‘Be an Ally Against Racism’ campaign on social media, while it is also in the process of analysing the results of a survey on racism that was conducted among students in transition year.