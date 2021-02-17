114 houses at planning stage in the Tullow area

By Suzanne Pender

A TOTAL of 114 houses are currently in the planning stage within the Tullow Municipal District, councillors were told this week.

Director of housing Michael Brennan outlined plans for house design and construction over 2021 at last Thursday’s online meeting of the district.

Cllr Charlie Murphy welcomed the construction of three houses in Kildavin, which consist of two two-bed and one three-bed dwellings. Mr Brennan stated this site would require the demolition of existing buildings, followed by the construction of the new houses.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue expressed his concern that plans for additional housing in Rathvilly were not included, while cllr William Paton raised the issue of the planned Respond houses on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow and the inclusion of a drop-off point for Tullow BNS in the plans.

Cllr Paton also asked about long-awaited plans for housing to the rear of Murphy Memorial Hall and Courtlawns.

“They were stage-one approved, but now it seems the plans have gone away,” he addedd.

Mr Brennan said he expected to have discussion this week with the department in relation to housing in Rathvilly, while the plans for housing in Courlawns, Tullow were “still under consideration”, adding that the land available could be suitable for housing or possibly “other amenities”.

Housing officer Josephine Kavanagh stated that she had raised the issue of a set-down area with Respond and confirmed that the housing body are currently “working through their plans”.

Cllr John Pender asked for a full copy of the Respond plans to be sent to every council member. He also asked for an update from Irish Water on the houses planned for Ardattin. Water connection delays have halted progress on this development for a number of months.

“I’m advised that Irish Water will have a response next week,” said Mr Brennan.