Continued Growth for Dental Care Ireland

Dr Tamara Timofejeva this month joined the practice team at Dental Care Ireland on Tullow Street in Carlow, formerly Gillman Dental Clinic. In her new role, Dr Timofejeva will work alongside Dr Colm Traynor, Dr Róisín Brady and Dr Aoife Barry to provide a full range of dental treatments for all the family.

A graduate of Riga Stradins University in Latvia, Dr Timofejeva brings a wealth of experience to the practice. She has previously trained and worked as a dentist in both Latvia and

Ireland, having lived and worked in Carlow for the last 13 years. Commenting on the appointment, Sinead Dowling, practice manager, said: “Dr Timofejeva is a fantastic addition to the team here at Dental Care Ireland. She is extremely well qualified with an outstanding record for patient care, and we are delighted to welcome her on board. I have no doubt that patients will benefit greatly from her broad experience in both Irish and international dentistry.”

Dental Care Ireland in Carlow is a family-focused practice, offering general and specialist dental treatments. In addition to state-of-the-art facilities and technology, patients have access to a dedicated endodontist, a specialist orthodontist and an oral surgeon, as well as a team of highly qualified dental hygienists and dental nurses.

The practice is part of the Dental Care Ireland group, an Irish-owned network of established, family dental practices in local communities throughout the country. To date, the group employs over 250 staff across 19 dental practices in Dublin, Meath, Carlow, Mayo, Offaly, Wicklow, Galway, Kilkenny, Clare, Cavan and Louth.

