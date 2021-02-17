Death notices and funeral arrangements

John Hughes

Kildrenagh, Bagenalstown, Carlow. Unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday 16 February. Pre-deceased by his wife Lucia and daughter Helen. Sadly missed by his loving partner Winifred, sons Joe and Niall, daughters in law Elaine and Michelle, his grandchildren John, Alex, Louis, Oliver, Anna Rose,Caroline, Dorothy and Peter, brother Paddy, sisters Carmel and Patrica, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions a private family funeral Mass will take place at 11 am on Thursday in St. Patrick’s Church, Newtown, Bagenalstown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence to the family you can click on the link below.

For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass on the following link:

https://youtu.be/zCaB75dcUFw

Peter Hogan

Rathnageera, Garryhill, Co Carlow passed away peacefully on 17 February 2021 surrounded by his loving wife Breda, sons and daughter Conor, Padraig,Cormac & Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Annstasiya & Shauna, granddaughters Mary & Isabelle, brother James, sisters Catherine, Mary & Bridie, sisters-in-law Margaret, Kathleen, Anne & Mary, brothers-in-law George, Pat & Ed, Aunt Geraldine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, many friends & kind neighbours.

May Peter’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on 19 Friday at 11am in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Drumphea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Peter’s funeral mass may be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/cR0dxw2Kn7E

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care.

John Moran

32 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 16 February 2021, at his home.

Beloved father of Andrea, Ian and the late Brian and will be sadly missed by his soulmate Lena and her children Mary, Christopher, Niamh, Carol, Fiona and Ian.

He will be deeply regretted by his loving children, soulmate Lena, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.

James Dooley (Jnr)

Lancashire, England and formerly of Raheendoran, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully on 15 February 2021.

Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Karen, Kathleen and Eileen and cherished brother of Joe, Tom, Rita, Nora and the late Mick, Paddy and Kathleen.

He will be be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchild, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May James Rest In peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place in England for James over the coming weeks.