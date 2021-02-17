Familiar faces in TV cast of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends

Sarah Mooney

The television adaptation of Sally Rooney novel Conversations with Friends is set to star some familiar faces, as the series’ cast was revealed on Wednesday.

The upcoming adaptation of the author’s debut novel comes from the producers of the highly successful adaptation of another of her works, Normal People, and will air on RTÉ next year.

Alison Oliver, described as an “emerging talent” from the Lir Academy — whose graduates include Normal People’s Paul Mescal — will play Frances, while Sasha Lane of American Honey and The Miseducation of Cameron Post will star as Bobbi.

Joe Alwyn, known from his work in The Favourite and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, will play Nick.

The series will also see Jemima Kirke — of Sex Education and Girls — as Melissa.

The Element Pictures production will see Oscar-nominated Irish director Lenny Abrahamson return to direct after his role in the production of Normal People, alongside Leanne Welham.

“I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen,” Abrahamson said.

“Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting.

“I’ll be joined by a world-class crew (many of whom worked on Normal People) and supporting cast and I’m particularly happy to have Leanne Welham come on board.

“I’ve been an admirer of her work for a long time and I have no doubt she will bring great skill and subtlety to the episodes she directs.”

Filming locations

Filming for the series will take place this year in Dublin, Belfast and in international locations yet to be confirmed.

The series is described as a “complex coming of age drama and a very modern love story” that follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships.

“Normal People was such a phenomenal hit on RTÉ last spring, and has broken all records on the RTÉ Player. We’re so delighted to once again work with Element, on this new exciting new production,” Dermot Horan, RTÉ’s Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions, said.

The 12-part drama will be made for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu, and in association with RTÉ. Sally Rooney is on board as an executive producer.