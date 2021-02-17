GP could take HSE to court in event of removal over vaccine views

A Co Limerick doctor, who has declined to administer Covid-19 vaccines to his patients, says he is prepared to go to court to fight any potential moves by the HSE to remove him as a GP.

Dr Pat Morrissey, Adare Medical Centre, told The Irish Times he does not support the Government’s lockdown measures, nor the national vaccination programme against Covid-19.

He argues the vaccines currently available are “untested, unlicensed, experimental”.

Dr Morrissey says he is “not against vaccines” but is waiting until there is strong evidence that it poses no risks to health in the long term.

His patients can have the vaccine at his clinic in Adare but he will not personally inject them: “I’m not refusing vaccinations to anyone but I’m going to make sure that they are fully consented and that they are aware of the true status of these therapies that are being provided.”

Last October, he was removed as chair of the midwest’s out-of-hours GP service after he criticised public health officials at a Covid-19 protest rally in Dublin.

‘Threat to livelihood’

He says he sees recent comments by HSE chief executive Paul Reid, that healthcare workers who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine may be removed from their posts or redeployed or reassigned, as “a threat to my livelihood”.

“I have a threat against me and my job here now because of what Paul Reid said last week but I will challenge this in the courts.”

A HSE spokeswoman said: “Participation in vaccination programmes in Ireland is not mandatory. Should a person change their mind, vaccination can be made available to them.

“We are engaging with the staff panel of trade unions with regard to how best to deal with circumstances where staff refuse to get vaccinated, and such issues will be kept under ongoing monitoring and assessment.”