By Michael McHugh, PA

A man has been shot in the leg in Belfast.

Police attended the scene in the Good Shepherd Road area of Dunmurry on Wednesday evening.

Shooting incident in west Belfast. pic.twitter.com/ZRoA6B2eKD — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 17, 2021

A PSNI statement said: “It was reported to police at around 8.15pm that a man had been shot in the lower leg.

“He has since been taken to hospital for treatment.”