Ministers express doubts over planned reopening of construction in March

A number of Government Minsters have expressed doubts over whether the construction sector will be able to return as planned next month.

The Department of Housing is keen to see a return of home and apartment building after March 5th, with commercial construction to return at a later date.

However, privately some Ministers think the National Public Health Emergency team (Nphet) is likely to advise against it and that the wider construction sector may not return until April.

One Cabinet source said they believe Nphet will prioritise opening schools in March with housing waiting another month.

A senior source in the Department of Housing said they will present Nphet with evidence showing the limited amount of construction that has stayed open through Level 5 restrictions has done so safely.

The Government estimates each week the sector is shut translates to 700-800 fewer houses that will be built this year.

Construction activity

This comes as construction industry representatives are advising builders to limit work to projects permitted under Level 5 lockdown restrictions or specifically approved work so the sector’s reopening is not delayed.

Construction sites have been closed for several weeks with limited exceptions for essential health and school building work, key infrastructural projects and social housing.

There have been reports around the country of construction works taking place on private housing sites.

Gardaí in Co Kerry said they had been dealing with “regular” reports of construction activity, particularly in the south of the county, on one-off housing, extensions, hotels and other commercial developments.

In some cases, reports have been made by neighbours about breaches of the Health Act which, under current regulations, shut down most construction work to prevent the spread of Covid-19.