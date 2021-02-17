New powers will allow council to evict ‘neighbours from hell’

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW anti-social behaviour strategy has been introduced, giving greater power to the council to evict tenants who persistently make life a living hell for their neighbours. At last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council, the new strategy was presented and welcomed for its strong, clear message that anti-social behaviour is now unacceptable and offenders will be evicted.

However, cllr William Paton was adamant that the new strategy was “not hard enough” on the “horrendous” issue of drugs right across the county. “The drug problem is horrendous in this county and it’s in every estate in every single town. I’m sitting here in my study in my house on the Green Road in Carlow and I can watch a drug deal going on from the window of this room most days,” he said.

Cllr Paton called for the anti-social strategy to include an “automatic exclusion from the council’s housing list” for anyone with a drug conviction. “We need a strong message to go out that if you are going to deal in drugs in a house owned by Carlow County Council, you are going to be excluded,” he added.

Chairman of housing committee cllr Arthur McDonald presented and proposed the new strategy, which he said was previously discussed at length and drawn up by the committee.

Cllr Michael Doran remarked that the public has “lost confidence in the current strategy” and had to see that this strategy would be properly enforced. “They have to see that these incidents are dealt with quickly and before they can escalate … that they are nipped in the bud on behalf of residents,” added cllr Doran.

Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the strategy, adding that it sent out a strong message from the council that anti-social behaviour is unacceptable and people can be evicted. He added that some residents were “fearful for their lives” and “living a nightmare due to anti-social behaviour”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace agreed that a lot of people were living in fear and encouraged greater engagement with the communities who “felt abandoned”. Cllr Wallace spoke of the important role of the tenant liaison officer to support communities, helping to create a healthier dynamic that would ultimately prevent these incidents.

Director of services Michael Brennan stated that Carlow County Council currently has 1,862 tenants in its rental housing stock, the vast majority of whom are extremely law abiding, adding that the county had “very low incidents of anti-social behaviour”. He stated that an anti-social behaviour strategy needed to be put in place, in line with legislative changes, and agreed that a multi-agency approach was the way forward.

Mr Brennan complimented the “excellent job” currently being done by its tenant liaison officer and added that the council works with residents’ associations, community development officers and the garda community policing, which he described as “critical”.

“We have a close working relationship with all the stakeholders – the gardaí, the HSE and, most importantly, the communities, who are the eyes and ears on the ground,” he added.

Mr Brennan insisted that the council’s new strategy “takes a strong line on drugs” and he quoted extensively from the strategy, outlining that drug possession and the sale of drugs was not tolerated. He added that when housing is allocated, tenants are garda-vetted, while the council also liaises with gardaí.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue raised the issue of a law-abiding tenant bringing in a partner who is engaged in illegal activity and also asked what exactly was not included in the list of things not deemed to be anti-social behaviour.

“You could have complaints that are just not reasonable; they could be personal difficulties between people … it is important we include what’s not anti-social behaviour in this strategy,” added cllr O’Donoghue.

Mr Brennan stated that a list of what is not deemed to be anti-social behaviour was included in the strategy, encompassing such things as babies crying, loud talking, leaving rubbish out on the wrong day and parking in the wrong parking bay, among others.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked if the strategy was in line with that of the housing bodies, “because they appear to have got it right”. He remarked that housing bodies had a “zero tolerance” approach when it comes to anti-social behaviour, while the council was seen as “a soft touch”.

“We are talking about people who have to live beside people that have machetes and pitch forks, people dealing drugs … a really unsavoury element. It’s important we support the excellent tenants we have and weed out the ones that are no good to us or society,” he said.

Cllr Cassin asked about the process in terms of who would carry out the investigations and the timeline. “Can this go on forever … what’s the process?” he said.

Mr Brennan clarified that evictions for housing bodies were done through the residential tenancy board, while the council “have to go through the courts”. Mr Brennan assured members that in the case of a complaint being made, an investigation would be done as quickly as possible, but that “due process had to be followed”.

“I’d love to say this will solve the problem, but some guys don’t have any respect for society or the laws of Carlow County Council,” said cllr Andy Gladney, who outlined a serious ongoing case in Bagenalstown. He added that in these cases, some ended up in prison and “come back worse”.

“They have no respect or consideration for anyone … it the same persons the whole time,” he added.

Cllr Willie Quinn called on the partners of tenants to also be given a background check, adding that someone could come in that’s from “a paedophile or drug-dealer background and no-one knows because there’s only the one name on the housing list”.

Mr Brennan assured councillors that anyone who makes a complaint to the council would be protected under GDPR and their complaint would be confidential. He also said that a second person coming into a home causing anti-social behaviour issues was covered under this exclusion order.

Cllr Paton stated that he “did not wish to hold up” the strategy, but called for a review in one year to access how it was operating.

The strategy was then proposed by cllr McDonald, seconded by cllr Doran and unanimously adopted by a show of hands.