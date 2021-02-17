‘Think again’: Many under false impression they are complying with Covid-19 rules

People who believe they are fully compliant with Ireland’s Covid-19 rules should reconsider their actions, according to a Government official.

The Irish Times reports that new research on the public’s activity and behaviour during current Level 5 restrictions indicates that some who believe they are compliant still have “a lot of discretionary contacts”.

The research — in the form of an anonymous online survey that collects data from 1,000 people per week about their recent activity — is set to inform Government plans to reopen the country.

Assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, said it will offer insight into transmission risks.

If you are one of these people and you think what you are doing is the ‘norm’, maybe think again

“The study offers insight into where and how risks of transmission arise and will inform policy and communications regarding the opening of parts of the economy and society, while keeping Covid-19 under control,” Ms Canavan said.

The first results from the research will be published this week, with initial findings indicating that the vast majority of people are keeping contacts low but there are still some with “a lot of discretionary contacts”.

“Interestingly, some of those people think they are doing better than most people in complying. But they’re not. If you are one of these people and you think what you are doing is the ‘norm’, maybe think again,” she added.

Living with Covid

The “Social Activity Measure” (SAM) is being conducted in collaboration with the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit.

It comes as the Government is working on a revised “Living with Covid-19” plan.

With a vaccine rollout largely considered a major component of the State’s exit strategy from the pandemic, the latest poll from Amárach Public Opinion shows that 86 per cent of people say they will definitely or probably get a jab.

Just three per cent said they definitely would not get the vaccine, four per cent said they probably would not and seven per cent said they did not know.

“This demand and confidence is growing and is a very positive statistic,” Ms Canavan said.

Ms Canavan also renewed advice that face-coverings must be worn correctly, which means covering both the nose and mouth snugly.

She added some reports suggest double-masking or wearing medical grade face coverings.