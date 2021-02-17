Tullow district will receive almost €70k in community grants

By Suzanne Pender

ALMOST €70,000 in community grants will be available in the Tullow Municipal District for 2021, it was confirmed this week.

At last Thursday’s online meeting of the district, senior executive engineer Brian O’Donovan outlined the allocation under the environmental grant scheme for resident and community groups and also Tidy Towns’ grants for 2021.

A total of €11,750 is available under the environmental community grant scheme, €11,750 under Tidy Towns grants, €9,050 for building community leadership/support scheme, while all six councillors in the Tullow Municipal District have an allocation of €6,000 each, under their discretionary funding. Carraigduff swimming pool is also supported to the tune of €9,600.

Mr O’Donovan stated that areas like environmental protection, landscaping and initiatives on social inclusion were all encouraged under the funding.

In relation to Tidy Towns, Mr O’Donovan said the council felt the annual competition “will be held in some form or other” and encouraged a lot more online content from groups to support this approach.

Cllr William Paton welcomed the funding and formally proposed it. In relation to the discretionary funding, he asked if “medical hardship” or support communities in making planning submissions or objections could be included in the funding.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue seconded the proposal and spoke of how important is was to reach beyond “the council bubble” to make sure that every community is aware of the grants and funding that is available.

Mr O’Donovan stated that while normally medical expenses would not have been part of discretionary funding, “exceptional circumstances” had been made in the past. Mr O’Donovan cited the case of Shauntelle Tynan, where councillors made donations to her fundraising campaign when she sought expensive medical treatment in the USA.

Mr O’Donovan stated that in relation to planning issues, Carlow County Council is the planning authority, while council members are part of the formation of the county’s planning policy and its development plans.

“To stand on one side or the other would be a conflict, in my opinion … I wouldn’t see it as appropriate,” added Mr O’Donovan.