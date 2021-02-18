All carers aged 50 and over can book vaccination in Northern Ireland

By Michael McHugh, PA

All carers aged 50 and over can book a vaccination at one of seven centres in the North, the region’s Department of Health said.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said they were essential to those they looked after.

If they became ill, the needs and welfare of those they cared for could be at risk, he warned.

“It is with this in mind that I extended the vaccination programme yesterday and I am now delighted to extend it further.

“The vaccination programme is continuing at pace and I hope to expand the age eligibility for carers further in the coming days and weeks.”

You can book online at one of the seven trust vaccination centres if you are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person, whose welfare may be at risk if you as carer fall ill.

The minister said: “The vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is making good progress and is ahead of schedule.

“As we continue to move through the priority groups I urge everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine and protect themselves and others.”