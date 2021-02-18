BT announces 70 new Dublin-based jobs

Digital Desk Staff

BT Sourced, the new procurement arm of global communications provider BT, is kicking off a recruitment drive for more than 70 roles, based in central Dublin, as it gets ready to open for business in April.

BT Sourced is a new, standalone procurement company within the BT Group, established to challenge the traditional ways of buying goods and services by simplifying processes and introducing new technology and partnership-based approaches to the way BT works with suppliers and start-ups.

Based in Dublin, which has established itself as a hub for many ‘Big Tech’ businesses as well as technology start-ups, the company will manage and influence a budget of around €14.8bn, and draw on the capital’s diverse and tech-savvy talent pool as it builds its presence in the Republic of Ireland.

BT, which already has a significant presence in Ireland, is one of the leading communications service providers globally, and serves customers in 180 countries world-wide. BT Sourced aims to make the company easy to do business with for its global supplier base, drawing on technical innovations including AI-powered digital technology, combined with new, partnership-led approaches to simplify and speed up BT’s global sourcing.

The company will also lead BT’s drive towards sustainable sourcing, using its buying power to influence the company’s supply chain and boost supplier diversity. BT’s ambition is to reduce carbon emissions in its supply chain by 42 per cent by 2030/31.

The roles will be based at BT Sourced’s Grand Canal Plaza HQ.

Cyril Pourrat, chief procurement officer for BT Group, said: “Dublin is a vibrant city with a truly global outlook, and we’re excited to be building our innovative new procurement company at its very heart, taking advantage of the fantastic talent pool Ireland has to offer in the global sourcing arena. We’re looking for diverse, entrepreneurial and talented professionals to join our organisation and help build something from the start.

“BT Sourced will play a major role in BT’s transformation, drawing on the best technology and people to speed up and simplify the way we manage BT’s third party spend worldwide.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “This announcement by BT Sourced will see the creation of 70 new roles in Dublin. BT, which is a world leader in the telecommunications sector, will join the growing number of innovative, multinational companies who have made Dublin their home. The company can look forward to accessing a rich pool of talent which will allow it to embed and grow its operations here. I wish BT every success with this expansion.”