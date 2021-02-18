Carlow LEO hosting spotlight event as part of Local Enterprise Week

  • Home >
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO) will host one of 10 national spotlight events taking place as part of Local Enterprise Week.

The week is organised every year by the 31 LEOs across the country and all events are taking place this year virtually from Monday 1 March to Friday 5 March.

 

This year’s schedule includes ten spotlight events which are organised by individual Local Enterprise offices and open to every business. To find out what supports and programmes are the best fit for your business to help face the challenges ahead and book your place today at www.localenterprise.ie/week.

 

Welcoming the programme , cllr Tom O’Neill,  Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: “I’m delighted to see the programme for Local Enterprise Week and the series of events which will be available to the business community in County Carlow.”

 

The Cathaoirleach added: “I’m delighted that we in Carlow County Council were selected to host a National Showcase Event on the Wednesday for the Creative & Craft Sector and I’d encourage all in the business community to engage in these supports”

 

Highlights during Local tEnterprise Week includes:

Start Your Own Business – Kickstart
Kickstart is a start your own Business Training programme which will assist participants to explore their business idea and to start the process of planning that business.Monday 1 March 2021
Time: 10am to 1pm

BOOK HERE

 

Growing Lean: One Small Step or One Giant Leap – Getting Started with Lean

The biggest challenge that many business owners face is how to get started with LEAN. The event will set out the many LEAN supports available to business, and an introduction to LEAN Thinking, covering the basics, and how it is applied to many business settings.

Monday 1 March 2021
Time: 2pm to 4pm

BOOK HERE

Making Social Media Work for your Business
Do you need support with your Social Media for your business? This 90-minute online workshop will be facilitated by Joe Morris who will help you to make Social media work for your business, organization or your personal brand.

Tuesday 2 March 2021
Time: 12.30 to 2pm

BOOK HERE

 

Reopen your Outdoor Tourism Business Social Media Tools
Are you an outdoor tourism, food, activity, amenity business in Carlow preparing to re-open after lockdown? This two hour workshop will help you to ensure your re-opening message is up to date and hitting your target market.

Wednesday 3 March 2021
Time: 10am to 12.00 noon

BOOK HERE

Creative Connections: Enabling your B-2-B Online Opportunities
Aimed at entrepreneurs in creative sectors, this event is designed to showcase opportunities through developing online tools for selling to the Trade. It will provide a forum for best practice sharing with expert speakers and peer learning by listening to entrepreneurs who have travelled the road of developing B2B online selling tools.

Wednesday 3rd March 2021
Time: 2pm to 4.30pm

BOOK HERE

EVOLVE – Small Business Management Development Programme
The EVOLVE – Small Business Management Development Programme is suitable for County Carlow/Kilkenny* based owner/managers of small/medium sized businesses, who have a strong commitment to maintaining their businesses in a challenging economic trading environment (Brexit, COVID 19 etc) and wish to consider expanding their businesses onto the next stage of its business cycle. Running over 12 Weeks

Thursday 4 March 2021
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

BOOK HERE

Lunch & Learn – Education Supports for the Business Community in Carlow
This Lunch & Learn Event will focus on Education Supports available to those looking at starting or growing a business in County Carlow in 2021 with practical advice and tips on accessing them.

Thursday 4th March 2021
Time: 12:00 to 13:00

BOOK HERE

 

Whether you are in business or just thinking of starting out on your own, then it is worth checking out what other supports are on offer from the Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

The Local Enterprise Office Carlow can provide financial assistance to eligible businesses in the manufacturing or internationally traded services sectors. The funding can be used towards taking on staff, purchasing equipment and other business requirements.

For more information on how the Local Enterprise Office can help your business, visit  www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or e-mail [email protected]

