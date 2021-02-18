Carlow LEO hosting spotlight event as part of Local Enterprise Week

Start Your Own Business – Kickstart

Kickstart is a start your own Business Training programme which will assist participants to explore their business idea and to start the process of planning that business.Monday 1 March 2021

Time: 10am to 1pm BOOK HERE Growing Lean: One Small Step or One Giant Leap – Getting Started with Lean The biggest challenge that many business owners face is how to get started with LEAN. The event will set out the many LEAN supports available to business, and an introduction to LEAN Thinking, covering the basics, and how it is applied to many business settings. Monday 1 March 2021

Time: 2pm to 4pm BOOK HERE Making Social Media Work for your Business

Do you need support with your Social Media for your business? This 90-minute online workshop will be facilitated by Joe Morris who will help you to make Social media work for your business, organization or your personal brand. Tuesday 2 March 2021

Time: 12.30 to 2pm BOOK HERE Reopen your Outdoor Tourism Business Social Media Tools

Are you an outdoor tourism, food, activity, amenity business in Carlow preparing to re-open after lockdown? This two hour workshop will help you to ensure your re-opening message is up to date and hitting your target market. Wednesday 3 March 2021

Time: 10am to 12.00 noon BOOK HERE Creative Connections: Enabling your B-2-B Online Opportunities

Aimed at entrepreneurs in creative sectors, this event is designed to showcase opportunities through developing online tools for selling to the Trade. It will provide a forum for best practice sharing with expert speakers and peer learning by listening to entrepreneurs who have travelled the road of developing B2B online selling tools. Wednesday 3rd March 2021

Time: 2pm to 4.30pm BOOK HERE EVOLVE – Small Business Management Development Programme

The EVOLVE – Small Business Management Development Programme is suitable for County Carlow/Kilkenny* based owner/managers of small/medium sized businesses, who have a strong commitment to maintaining their businesses in a challenging economic trading environment (Brexit, COVID 19 etc) and wish to consider expanding their businesses onto the next stage of its business cycle. Running over 12 Weeks Thursday 4 March 2021

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm BOOK HERE Lunch & Learn – Education Supports for the Business Community in Carlow

This Lunch & Learn Event will focus on Education Supports available to those looking at starting or growing a business in County Carlow in 2021 with practical advice and tips on accessing them. Thursday 4th March 2021

Time: 12:00 to 13:00 BOOK HERE Whether you are in business or just thinking of starting out on your own, then it is worth checking out what other supports are on offer from the Local Enterprise Office Carlow. The Local Enterprise Office Carlow can provide financial assistance to eligible businesses in the manufacturing or internationally traded services sectors. The funding can be used towards taking on staff, purchasing equipment and other business requirements.