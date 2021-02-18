Carlow LEO hosting spotlight event as part of Local Enterprise Week

Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO) will host one of 10 national spotlight events taking place as part of Local Enterprise Week.
The week is organised every year by the 31 LEOs across the country and all events are taking place this year virtually from Monday 1 March to Friday 5 March.
This year’s schedule includes ten spotlight events which are organised by individual Local Enterprise offices and open to every business. To find out what supports and programmes are the best fit for your business to help face the challenges ahead and book your place today at www.localenterprise.ie/week.
Welcoming the programme , cllr Tom O’Neill, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: “I’m delighted to see the programme for Local Enterprise Week and the series of events which will be available to the business community in County Carlow.”
The Cathaoirleach added: “I’m delighted that we in Carlow County Council were selected to host a National Showcase Event on the Wednesday for the Creative & Craft Sector and I’d encourage all in the business community to engage in these supports”
Highlights during Local tEnterprise Week includes:
|Start Your Own Business – Kickstart
Kickstart is a start your own Business Training programme which will assist participants to explore their business idea and to start the process of planning that business.Monday 1 March 2021
Time: 10am to 1pm
Growing Lean: One Small Step or One Giant Leap – Getting Started with Lean
The biggest challenge that many business owners face is how to get started with LEAN. The event will set out the many LEAN supports available to business, and an introduction to LEAN Thinking, covering the basics, and how it is applied to many business settings.
Monday 1 March 2021
Making Social Media Work for your Business
Tuesday 2 March 2021
Reopen your Outdoor Tourism Business Social Media Tools
Wednesday 3 March 2021
Creative Connections: Enabling your B-2-B Online Opportunities
Wednesday 3rd March 2021
EVOLVE – Small Business Management Development Programme
Thursday 4 March 2021
Lunch & Learn – Education Supports for the Business Community in Carlow
Thursday 4th March 2021
Whether you are in business or just thinking of starting out on your own, then it is worth checking out what other supports are on offer from the Local Enterprise Office Carlow.
The Local Enterprise Office Carlow can provide financial assistance to eligible businesses in the manufacturing or internationally traded services sectors. The funding can be used towards taking on staff, purchasing equipment and other business requirements.
For more information on how the Local Enterprise Office can help your business, visit www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or e-mail [email protected]