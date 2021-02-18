Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 falls substanially

A further seven Carlow cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among 901 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 99 years.

There has been 152 cases of Covid-19 in Carlow in the last 14 days.

Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 (267 cases per 100,000) has fallen substantially in recent days and is now only marginally above the national average (252). It has the 10th highest rate in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

473 are men / 422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: