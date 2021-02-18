Covid-19 hospital numbers fall to lowest level since year began

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the State has fallen to the lowest level seen since the beginning of 2021.

There are currently 771 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals this afternoon, representing the lowest number since January 5th.

The number is a seven per cent fall from yesterday, and a 21 per cent decrease on Thursday last week.

The latest figures show there have been 42 admissions and 52 discharges within the past 24 hours.

As of this morning, there were 151 people receiving treatment in intensive care units (ICUs).

Chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, said on Thursday that “more progress” had been made, as the weekly positivity rate for Covid-19 tests has reduced to 5.4 per cent.

“However positivity rates for close contacts is at 25 per cent and for household contacts it’s at 33 per cent,” the health service chief said.

“This indicates the high transmission levels of the current B117 (UK) variant. So take care.”

It comes as the number of people contacting GPs with Covid-19 symptoms has dropped by a third over the past week.

Dr Shane McKeogh, the founder of GP Buddy which tracks calls made to surgeries nationwide, said the number is continuing to decline each week.

“We ask GPs each day how many people have they referred for a Covid test, and the answer coming back around the country now is on average just over one,” he said.

“That’s a significant drop and it’s dropping week-on-week, it’s probably a third down from where it was last week.

“If we went back to the beginning of January, GPs were referring eight to 10 patients each day.”