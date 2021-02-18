Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patrick (Paddy) Gleeson

50 Askea Lawns, Tullow Road, Carlow and recently in the gentle care of Hillview Nursing Home died 16 February at University Hospital, Waterford. Beloved husband of Susan and much loved father of Roy, Jason, Kristian and Jolene and the late Baby Melanie Jane. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Marcella, adored grandchildren Tommy, Emma and Douglas, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral details will be confirmed on Thursday evening.

Peter Hogan

Rathnageera, Garryhill, Co Carlow passed away peacefully on 17 February 2021 surrounded by his loving wife Breda, sons and daughter Conor, Padraig,Cormac & Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Annstasiya & Shauna, granddaughters Mary & Isabelle, brother James, sisters Catherine, Mary & Bridie, sisters-in-law Margaret, Kathleen, Anne & Mary, brothers-in-law George, Pat & Ed, Aunt Geraldine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, many friends & kind neighbours.

May Peter’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on 19 Friday at 11am in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Drumphea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Peter’s funeral mass may be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/cR0dxw2Kn7E

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care.

James Dooley (Jnr)

Lancashire, England and formerly of Raheendoran, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully on 15 February 2021.

Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Karen, Kathleen and Eileen and cherished brother of Joe, Tom, Rita, Nora and the late Mick, Paddy and Kathleen.

He will be be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchild, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May James Rest In peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place in England for James over the coming weeks.