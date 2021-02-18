Design a logo for this year’s youth awards

Juvenile liaison officer Garda Elaine Rowe, Superintendent Aidan Brennan (Carlow), Netwatch marketing manager Laura Murphy and Carlow County Council director of services Michael Brennan

By Elizabeth Lee

THE organisers of this year’s Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Youth Awards have come up with an exciting art competition where young artists are invited to design a logo for the awards.

Sponsors Netwatch, along with the gardaí and the local authorities in Carlow and Kilkenny, are adding another dimension to the awards with the introduction of a Create a Logo Art Competition.

The organisers are calling on young people aged from 13 to 21years in the Carlow, Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda District communities to design a hand-drawn logo that encompasses the meaning of these awards. The awards celebrate young people in our communities who are doing extraordinary things in their lives. The standout theme this year is kindness, so get your pencils out and see what inspiration comes to you!

The winner will receive a hoodie with their own logo creation printed on it, €100 worth of art supplies plus art lessons with a local artist.

Details of this competition are available online, so any budding artists should keep an eye on An Garda Síochána and Netwatch social media platforms for details.

To enter, log onto https://netwatchsystem.com/blog/create-logo-for kilkenny-carlow-garda-youth-awards-2021/