Dogs Trust Ireland take on the Jerusalema Challenge

James Cox

The team at Dogs Trust Ireland has taken on the Jerusalema Challenge and unsurprisingly it’s been a huge hit.

The staff at Dogs Trust pulled off the popular dance challenge impeccably and the inclusion of their furry friends makes the video even better.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFYOyTg1suc

It was uploaded on Wednesday night and positive feedback has already been huge.

Dogs Trust Ireland also challenged their UK counterparts to take on the viral dance challenge.

It’s become a huge hit with different groups here since gardaí accepted a challenge from the Swiss police to show off their dance moves.

In January, Swiss police officers filmed themselves dancing the Master KG song in small groups, wearing their various uniforms and protective gear.

The Swiss Federal Police Twitter account said: “We are looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo!”, tagging the Garda Twitter page.

The Swiss account added: “Even though the Swiss product of the @ZugerPolizei can hardly be topped in terms of precision, discipline and perfectionism.”

Gardaí posted their response on Twitter earlier on February 2ns, saying “Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times.”