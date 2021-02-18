Eighty low income Carlow homes awaiting energy improvement works

Some 80 low income Carlow households are waiting to receive energy efficiency works from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

82 Carlow homes are among 7,800 nationally waiting for works under the Warmer Homes Scheme administered by the SEAI. The figures were released recently in the Dáil.

The scheme delivers a range of energy efficiency measures free of charge to low income households vulnerable to energy poverty.

The homes awaiting works include those: currently undergoing works; have been allocated to contractors for works; have completed an initial home survey and are awaiting allocation to a contractor or are awaiting the initial survey of their home.

SEAI data indicates that for homes completed in 2020, a year which included Covid-19 restrictions, the average time from application to completion was approximately 18 months.

To date over 142,000 homes have received free upgrades under the scheme.