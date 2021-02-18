Insurance firms zone in on flood maps

By Suzanne Pender

CONCERNS that OPW flooding maps are being used by insurance companies to refuse home insurance was raised at this month’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Willie Quinn said there was an issue in St Mullins where flooding experienced in Glynn was being used by insurance companies as a reason not to insure homes.

Cllr Michael Doran stated that he lived on a flood plain, adding that when the OPW had introduced CFRAM maps (Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management) he had expressed concern about this very issue.

“We were told at the time by the OPW that it wasn’t an issue, but the CFRAM maps are public documents and I think we do need to get some clarity from the Insurance Federation on this,” said cllr Doran.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that the council would “look into the issue”.