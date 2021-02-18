Luke O’Neill: World taking first steps towards Covid-19 endgame

The world is now taking its first “tentative” steps towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Professor Luke O’Neill.

The Trinity College Dublin immunologist said the pandemic could be behind us within a window of six to nine months.

Case numbers are falling globally, while there are now seven vaccines in use in different parts of the world.

Prof O’Neill said that a year into the pandemic, scientists are looking towards the future.

“There’s the first tentative steps towards now the endgame, let’s put it that way,” he said.

“Someone always says it’s too early and let’s keep going for a while, but scientists are now looking at the numbers closely, trying to project it out a bit…

“It’s a year into it, so we should be able to begin to see what the future might look like.

“It’s a six to nine month window, is what they’re now analysing I guess closely. And of course we know it’s possible, we have seven vaccines which is still remarkable, seven very efficacious vaccines.”