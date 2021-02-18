Penalties to be introduced for lobbying teachers over Leaving Cert grades

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Education Norma Foley has acknowledged that there will be penalties for anyone who attempts to lobby teachers about calculated grades for this year’s Leaving Cert.

Any type of canvassing would not be appropriate and measures were being examined such as penalties, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

The format which had been agreed for Leaving Cert 2021 — where students could opt for either calculated grades or to sit a traditional Leaving Cert, would give students clarity, she said.

Those who opt for calculated grades will not have to take oral exams or practicals, she explained. Each option was a separate component, there would be no mixing.

“This I believe is the fairest option.”

The Minister also said that rank orders would not be published and that the format for standardisation would be set by the State Examinations Board.

As for the date for the return to school, Ms Foley said that her department would be guided by public health officials. “I would love to have them all back immediately.”

The deputy chief medical officer had advised on a cautious and phased return to school and that was what was likely to commence on March 1st, she said.