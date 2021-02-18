Roy Keane reveals he is a grandfather

James Cox

Roy Keane has revealed he is a grandfather after sharing a picture with his grandson on Instagram.

The Manchester United legend, 49, surprised many when he made an account last week.

Posing alongside his grandson with a stern face, Keane captioned the picture: “Just like his grandad, always smiling.”





Keane made the Instagram account last week and he has already racked up over one million followers.

His first post was a picture with his dog which he followed up with a joke Valentine’s Day post.

From his playing days, Keane captioned the picture of an opponent choking him captioned: “Don’t forget to show some love today.”







Keane has frequently discussed his dislike of players who are active on social media, so many fans doubted whether the account was genuine at first.

However, it appears to be the real deal as it has since been verified while his former club also commented.

The official Manchester United Instagram wrote: “This is going to be good.”

Keane’s Sky Sports co-pundit Micah Richard also discussed the account.

Richards joked: “He was told nobody will agree to make our road trip series unless he’s on Instagram so here he is! You can also expect behind the scenes footage of my kitman duties when he gets a job again.”