Singletons ‘squeezed out of housing’ – cllr Browne

By Suzanne Pender

SINGLE people are being “squeezed out of housing” due to the serious lack of single-bed properties.

That was the opinion of cllr Fergal Browne at a recent online meeting of Carlow County Council as members discussed plans for the redevelopment of derelict properties at 5/6 Staplestown Road, Carlow.

Cllr Browne welcome the redevelopment, in particular the fact that one-bedroom housing was part of the proposal.

“Single people are being squeezed out of housing,” he stated.

He also called on the council to “take the lead” when it comes to derelict properties, adding that the local authority can’t take sanctions against private owners of derelict buildings when there are “derelict houses on our own books”.

Calling for an update on derelict properties, cllr Fintan Phelan said he was “eager” to see these properties also become available for housing.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace called for the council to “get aggressive” on the issue of derelict properties, adding it “was not fair in the middle of a housing crisis”.

Cllr William Paton spoke of the crisis in the availability of housing in the Tullow area, adding that on daft.ie in the last six weeks there have been no one-, two- or three-bedroomed properties available for rent in the town.

“I’d ask the director has he any suggestion what people can do when they are desperately looking for housing in the Tullow area … what advice can he give to people with a HAP letter but no place to rent.”

Cllr John Cassin asked the council to have an up-to-date list of council-owned derelict properties for the April meeting, to which the council agreed.

Director of housing Michael Brennan stated that 211 houses were under construction for 2021. He stated six houses in Pollerton, two houses in Dereen Heights and two houses in St Mary’s would be “ready very shortly”.

“There are really challenges at the moment despite a number of sites … there are challenges to get materials,” Mr Brennan revealed.