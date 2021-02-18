Strict restrictions to continue while schools reopen in March

Schools will begin their phased reopening from the start of March but Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place, under plans discussed by Ministers on Thursday evening.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met representatives of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) as Ministers continued to work on finalising the Government’s revised “Living with Covid-19” plan.

One source told The Irish Times that they expected “minimal changes” to Level 5 restrictions.

The plan is expected to include a phased reopening of schools beginning with Leaving Cert students and younger primary school pupils.

Leaving Cert students will likely return on March 1st with junior and senior infants.

However, some students will not be back in the classroom until after Easter as Nphet recommended a cautious approach to reopening.

There was no formal discussion on construction but multiple Ministers now believe there will not be any further easing of restrictions for that sector.

There was broad agreement at the meeting that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme will need to be extended until the summer.

The plan will have to be approved by the full Cabinet next week.