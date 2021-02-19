28 additional deaths, 763 new Covid-19 cases

Friday, February 19, 2021

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 763 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 28 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

27 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 32-97 years.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 370 are men / 388 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 251 in Dublin, 84 in Galway, 57 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 42 in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.

 

As of 8am today, 754 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 16th, 293,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 187,893 people have received their first dose
  • 105,859 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The past year has been very difficult for people and we still have a way to go. Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard.

 

“But better days are in sight. People continue to respond to public health advice and act in solidarity with one another. We have a dedicated and committed health workforce and we are learning more about this disease all the time. We now have three very safe and effective vaccines being rolled out and supply should increase very substantially over the coming weeks.

 

“Please continue in your efforts as we seek to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from vaccination.”

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Exciting online event planned for St Patrick’s Day in Tullow

Friday, 19/02/21 - 6:13pm

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 19/02/21 - 5:17pm

PDLS into national finals of debating competition

Friday, 19/02/21 - 5:14pm

Similar Articles

Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 falls substanially

Thursday, 18/02/21 - 8:14pm

Seven cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Wednesday

Wednesday, 17/02/21 - 7:38pm

IT Carlow named as county’s Covid vaccination centre after U-turn

Tuesday, 16/02/21 - 7:14pm