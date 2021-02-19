All carers eligible for Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland

By Michael McHugh and Rebecca Black, PA

All carers are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann has opened the scheme to anyone who is the main support for the elderly and disabled.

He urged them to book a jab online at one of the seven health trust centres.

He said: “Carers play a vital role in our society and are essential to those they look after.

“Should a carer fall ill, the needs and welfare of those they care for could be put at risk.”

Nearly half a million vaccines, 466,524 doses, have been administered so far in the North.

Inoculation of the clinically extremely vulnerable is proceeding apace and vaccinators are working their way through priority groups.

A further five people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 313 people tested positive.

A total of 369 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, with 49 in intensive care.

Some primary school pupils will return to class on March 8th.

P1 to P3 children will be the first to return for three weeks, with the impact of that on the pandemic to be watched closely.

The Executive is set to publish a road map out of lockdown on March 1st.

On Thursday, ministers agreed some minor relaxations.

On March 8th, the numbers able to gather outdoors will increase from six to 10, from no more than two households, and “click and collect” shopping is to be allowed from some outlets previously categorised as non-essential retailers.