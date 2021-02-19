Cash boost helps to keep swimming pools afloat

By Suzanne Pender

FOUR local swimming pool operators have successfully secured funding under the second and final phase of the Covid-19 swimming pool grant scheme.

Mount Wolseley Leisure Centre, Tullow received €10,739 as part of the second phase, bringing its total to €13,640. Carlow/Graiguecullen Swimming Pool received €9,880 in the second phase, bringing its total to €12,549; Seven Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club received €6,443 for a total of €8,184, while the Talbot Hotel also received €6,443 for a total allocation of €8,184.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the total allocation of €34,373 to the local swimming pool operators.

“It has, and continues to be, a very difficult time for swimming pool operators and this second phase of funding should provide some stability for local operators,” she said.

“Swimming is a very popular leisure and sports activity for many and while the pools have been closed due to the ongoing pandemic, this funding can help ensure they emerge from the crisis when it is safe to do so.”

The ongoing restrictions continue to cause uncertainty for swimming pool operators, which remain closed at the current Level 5.