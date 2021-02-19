Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, February 19, 2021

RIP

Michael (Mick) Farrell Jnr

48 Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow died 17 February 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. Beloved son of Michael and Catherine and dear brother of Cathy, Alicia, Brenda, Anna, Stephen, David, Frank, Mary Clare, Sarah, Belinda and Teresa. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by Tra-mi, his heartbroken parents, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

A cremation will take place in Zurich. A memorial service will take place at a later time in Carlow.

If you wish, a donation in his memory to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team would be appreciated.

