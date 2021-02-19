Dr Emer Holohan dies following long illness

Respected medic Dr Emer Holohan, wife of Dr Tony Holohan, has died following a long illness.

Dr Holohan (née Feely) died at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on Friday morning in the company of her husband and children, Clodagh and Ronan.

She had been living with a form of blood cancer since 2012.

Dr Feely was a specialist in public health medicine and a medical graduate of University College Dublin.

Dr Tony Holohan has been a household name since last March when the Covid pandemic took hold, and his nightly briefings as part of the National Public Health Emergency Team have dominated the news agenda.

In July, he took a leave of absence from his role as Emer entered palliative care, returning to the position in October.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts were with the family.

“Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the Health Strategy when I was Minister for Health.

“Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic.

“At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible.”

Stormont health minister Robin Swann said: “This is tragic news this evening and I want to send my deepest sympathies to Dr Holohan, his children Clodagh and Ronan, and the entire family circle at this terrible time.

“I know there will be tremendous support and compassion for them from everyone in Northern Ireland.”

The North’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, said he was deeply saddened.

“I have worked very closely with Tony and his colleagues for many years and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. I have greatly admired his fortitude, leadership and dedication to his duties while supporting Emer throughout her illness,” he said.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live from St Pius X Church on Monday at 12.30pm.

Her request is for family flowers only and donations if desired to Terenure College sixth year Gofundme campaign in aid of The Irish Cancer Society and Our Lady’s Hospice.