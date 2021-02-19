Drugs worth €13k seized in garda raids

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ seized €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis during a search operation at a premises in Carlow on Thursday evening, 18 February.

The search was conducted by the Carlow Detective Unit with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit. No further information is available except that investigations are ongoing.

The local drugs unit also conducted a search of a property under warrant in the Carlow area on Monday 15 February. During the search, suspected diamorphine (pending analysis) to the value of €4,800 was located, along with a quantity of suspected cannabis herb. One person has been arrested in relation to the incident.