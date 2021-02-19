Exciting online event planned for St Patrick’s Day in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

ST PATRICK’S Day 2021 has been successfully reimagined in Tullow to ensure the wonderful celebration continues, albeit in a virtual way!

While the pandemic may have put paid to a parade, Develop Tullow Association (DTA), the town’s St Patrick’s Day committee, local schools and businesses all put their thinking caps on and have come up with a feast of activities and entertainment to be streamed online on Wednesday 17 March.

Tullow St Patrick’s Day Virtual Celebration will feature traditional Irish music, cookery demonstrations from local chefs, photographs of St Patrick’s Day from years gone by, competitions and community celebrations.

All of this will be streamed on the DTA website and Facebook page, offering a terrific opportunity to turn on the green and celebrate the day in a safe way.

Organisers would like to offer a huge thank you to their sponsors Gateway Church for once again getting behind what will be a wonderful online celebration.

The town’s bridge will be lit-up green, while homes and businesses are encouraged to get into the spirit of things by decorating with flags and banners.

In a huge show of solidarity, all are encouraged to go into their garden at 8pm, grab a pot, grab an instrument and make some noise to wish all your neighbours in Tullow a ‘Happy St Patrick’s Day’!

If you have old photos of Tullow on St Patrick’s Day, you can send them to [email protected] for inclusion in their montage, or if you would like to pre-record some traditional Irish music and share it on the day, please email the link to same email address.

For all the latest on what promises to be a terrific day, check out DTA’s Facebook page.