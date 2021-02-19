  • Home >
Flooding risk as status yellow weather alerts in place for three counties

Friday, February 19, 2021

Met Éireann is warning of the risk of flooding, with a status yellow rainfall warning in place for three counties in the south of the country on Friday.

The alert for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will see up to 40 millimetres of rain fall until 4pm.

The forecaster said: “Heavy rain on Thursday night and Friday may cause some river flooding and localised surface flooding. Rainfall totals of 30 to 40mm, higher in mountainous regions.”

A status yellow wind alert is also in place for the same three counties, along with Wexford, with gusts up of to 100 kilometres an hour forecast until 4pm.

It will be a wet and windy start for the south of the country on Friday, with outbreaks of rain and a risk of flooding.

Eastern parts of the country will also see cloud and outbreaks of rain persist through until afternoon.

Met Éireann said conditions will improve in the west later this morning, with a clearance to sunny spells and scattered heavy showers.

Temperatures will hit highs of 10 or 11 degrees Celsius.

