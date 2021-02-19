Gardaí have issued almost 1,000 Covid fines for house parties

James Cox

Gardaí have issued 944 fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations in relation to house parties.

197 €500 fines have been issued for organising house parties and 747 €150 fines have been issued for attending house parties.

Gardaí have issued approximately 7,950 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid breaches.

As of close of business yesterday, the following number of fines had been issued:

6,297 €100 fines for non-essential travel.

263 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports — the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 638.

197 €500 fines for organising a house party.

747 €150 fines for attending a house party.

155 €80 fines for not wearing a face covering.

Gardaí have also revealed 620 court prosecutions have been initiated to date following consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Fines for non-essential cross-border travel in this jurisdiction came into operation on Monday morning, February 8th 2021. Traffic data over last weekend showed approximately a 23 per cent decrease in cross border travel compared to previous weekends.

Gardaí stressed that house parties are not just a risk to the individuals involved, “but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk”.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “This week the tragic milestone of 4,000 Covid-19 deaths was reached. That is 4,000 people that were loved. That is 4,000 people that had family, friends and neighbours. That is 4,000 of our fellow citizens.

“While the vast majority of people are heeding the advice, there are still some who are not complying with public health regulations. In doing so, they are putting themselves, those they love, and those they know at risk of catching of a virus that could, unfortunately, result in serious illness or death.

“We all have an individual and collective responsibility to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Please stay home, reduce your contacts, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands.”