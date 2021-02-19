Man arrested in connection with murder of child in Drogheda

A man aged in his mid-20s has been arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a child in Drogheda.

Gardaí investigating the murder of the juvenile in January, 2020 arrested the man this morning.

He is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda station under a Section 42 warrant of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

Another man and woman arrested on Wednesday of this week in connection with the same murder remain in Garda custody, and are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations.

The new arrest brings to eight the number of arrests for this investigation.

The juvenile who was murdered over a year ago cannot be named due to legal reasons outlined in a section of the Children’s Act, 2001.