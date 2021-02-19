Man represents himself from outside Carlow courthouse

A man represented himself from outside Carlow courthouse with the help of a garda last week.

A recent sitting of Carlow District Court heard that David Noonan with an address in New Oak estate refused to wear a mask and as a result offered his own defence from outside the courthouse.

Mr Noonan’s dog had bitten an on duty garda on 11 February 2020 on Kennedy Avenue and he faced a charge of not having the dog under proper control.

In light of Covid-19, people are brought into the court house and the district court room only when their case is ready to be heard. Masks must be also worn inside the courthouse with an exception of those addressing the court. A garda has been for much of the last 12 months being tasked with organising defendants to be brought into the courthouse and courtroom.

Garda Liam Lawlor was the member with the role on Wednesday.

In the afternoon sitting, Garda Lawlor told Judge Geraldine Carthy that there was one man outside who was refusing to wear a mask.

“Why in the name of God won’t he wear a mask,” asked the judge.

Garda Lawlor said Mr Noonan had told him he had been assaulted previously and which had “caused him difficulty breathing”.

Sergeant Hud Kelly outlined to the judge the incident related to the control of a dog “that had taken a bite out of a garda”.

Judge Carthy asked Garda Lawlor to relay the charge and that a plea would result in a fine.

Garda Lawlor returned saying the defendant was entering a guilty plea.

Garda Lawlor added: “He wants to say sorry for the matter. He put the wrong leash on the dog, the leash was broken, and it got away.”

Sergeant Kelly further told the judge that a garda was on duty on Kennedy Avenue when he was bitten on the right leg below the knee.

Sgt Kelly said it was significant bite which required a tetanus jab and had ripped the garda’s pants.

“The dog was not on a lead or restrained,” he added.

Mr Noonan had eight previous convictions.

Judge Carthy described the incident as “nasty enough” and imposed a €400 fine.

“If it happened to myself, I would have been very concerned.”