Think the library is closed? Think again!

EVEN though libraries throughout the country have been forced to physically close their doors while in Level 5 of the government’s Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: plan for living with Covid-19, library services are still available online. Whether you want to read, listen or learn, there are options for everyone – young, old and in the middle! And what’s more they are all free!

If you just want to read and you miss being able to call to the library and pick up some books, you can always check out BorrowBox, a collection of over 180,000 eBooks which can be checked and read on your laptop, tablet or mobile. There are fiction and non-fiction titles available for adults, teens and children. There are also over 100,000 eAudiobooks to choose from on BorrowBox. Listen on any device whether you’re going for your walk within the 5km or need to give your eyes a break from the TV.

The library also offers free access to hundreds of magazine titles through RB Digital, from lifestyle titles such as Woman’s Way and Good Housekeeping to current affairs such as The Economist and Time magazine. There are sports titles (including FourFourTwo and Rugby World), music and movies (Mojo and Empire), lots of popular hobby titles (Woodcraft, Amateur Photographer and Simply Knitting) as well as titles for kids (National Geographic Kids and Storytime). With over 500 titles to choose from, this is only the tip of the iceberg! Check out and read on your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Maybe you want to make use of your time in lockdown to learn a new language or skill? Again, the library has you covered. With ‘Transparent Languages’ you can wrap your tongue around over 100 languages. Grammar, conversation and speaking practice and even typing can all be covered in a course that you can tailor to your own needs.

With ‘Universal Class’, you can choose from over 500 courses in everything from crafts and hobbies to office skills, parenting to web development, and everything in between. And again, like all the eServices on offer from Carlow County Council Library Service, it’s free!

To check out these and more online services from the library, go to www.carlowlibraries.ie/Online-Library and explore!

Not a member of the library? Go to www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library and register for free and get immediate access to all of the online library services from the comfort and safety of your own home.

[NEW ITEM]

Healthy Ireland webinar called

WELL-KNOWN clinical psychologist and TV personality Dr Eddie Murphy will be hosting a web seminar titled ‘Wellbeing in strange times’ on Thursday 25 February at 7pm. Billing itself as ‘A practical toolkit for wellbeing’, the webinar will cover such issues as staying home, social distancing, loneliness, home schooling and working from home. You can register for this event via the library’s Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 05991 29705 for more information.

[NEW ITEM]

Genealogy service

DUE to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Carlow Library’s genealogy service is only available for email or telephone enquiries. Resident genealogist Bernadette Walsh says she would be delighted to help you with your family history research and you can contact her on [email protected] or call her on 05991 29709.