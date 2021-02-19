Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot set to exceed €200m

The estimated €200 million jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s EuroMillions draw could make someone Ireland’s biggest lottery winner.

An Irish win tonight would dwarf the €175 million jackpot prize which was won by the ‘Naul Family Syndicate’ in February 2019.

The current EuroMillions jackpot is capped at €210 million and depending on draw sales among all ten EuroMillions members, Friday night’s jackpot could become Europe’s largest ever lottery prize, exceeding another €200 million jackpot prize which was won in France last year.

The National Lottery has urged players who want a chance of winning the huge jackpot to continue to follow public health guidelines and avoid any queues in shops ahead of one of the most highly anticipated lottery prizes of the year.

If no one wins, the jackpot will stay at €210 million for four more draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw, either by matching all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, or by rolling the entire jackpot into the next prize tier, won through five matching numbers and one Lucky Star.

To enter Friday’s draw, players are urged to get their tickets before 7.30pm on Friday, either in stores or at lottery.ie or by downloading the National Lottery app.