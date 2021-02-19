Webinar will look at how St Columbanus can revitalise rural Carlow communities

A WEBINAR which aims to start the process of getting communities in Carlow to embrace the story of St Columbanus will take place tonight, Tuesday 23 February.

The online event begins at 7pm and targets community groups that are well positioned to connect with the St Columbanus story and translate it into projects which, in turn, could provide great spin-off benefits socially, culturally and economically.

In recent years, the people of Myshall have been leading the way in promoting St Columbanus. The saint (543-615AD), who was born near Mount Leinster, was one of the greatest missionaries of the early Irish Church; his faith taking him across western Europe and setting up monasteries in France and Italy.

St Columbanus is renowned in these countries in a way that is similar to St Patrick in Ireland.

In recent years, work has been carried out on the Columban Way from Myshall to Bangor in Co Down, which traces the journey of St Columbanus.

Carlow Development Partnership is organising the event and its chief executive Mary Walsh said: “The idea is that communities engage with Columbanus and build an experience of Columbanus for visitors. We know we would be successful when we would see visitors from France or Germany coming into Carlow starting the route.”

Ms Walsh added: “The scenario we are looking for is that visitors can set out in Carlow, stay in local hotels, eat locally and buy souvenirs, but that is not possible if the community does not share that offering to the visitors. The story of Columbanus is relatively untold in Ireland and Carlow. Myshall is very active, but that is just one area.”

The story of St Columbanus is very relevant in modern times. He was an Irishman, but also a European and he overcame many obstacles and adapted to the languages and customs he encountered on his journey.

It is hoped to establish a St Columbanus network of community groups in Carlow and to link with similar groups across

Ireland and Europe. This Carlow St Columbanus network would focus on supporting the design and implementation

of collaboratively-themed initiatives and projects in Carlow.

Columban sister Ann Gray will give a talk about St Columbanus as part of the webinar, while former European Parliament president Pat Cox will put St Columbanus in a European context. Brigid Fox of Myshall Muintir na Tíre will talk about that group’s efforts to promote St Columbanus.

The webinar will go on for an hour and is open to all. People can register through www.carlowdevelopment.ie or the Carlow County Development Partnership Facebook page.