What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 13 planning applications between 12 and 18 February.

Bagenalstown: Matthew Byrne wishes to apply for a change of use of existing on-license lounge serving public house to a three-bedroom residential unit for short-term letting at Royal Oak, Bagenalstown.

Conor Paul Whyte wishes to change in-house design by way of alterations and extension of floor area at Ballymogue, Ballon.

Bunclody: Sinead Tobin and Edgar Allen wish to erect a two-storey dwelling house, a new entrance driveway and avenue at Barker’s Road, Carrigduff, Bunclody.

Carlow: MSD International wishes to erect an aluminium-framed terrace canopy, including retractable fabric awning glass windbreak side panels and doors at Dublin Road, Pollerton Little, Oak Park, Carlow.

Catherine Fitzgerald wishes to apply for a change of use of existing retail premises for use as residential, retaining a portion of the original ground floor for use as retail. Full planning permission is sought to construct one apartment at ground-floor level with associated stairwell access to upper and lower level, two apartments at first-floor level and two duplex-style apartments at second-floor level at 62-64 Dublin Street, Carlow.

Carlow Town Hurling Club wishes to erect eight 21m high floodlights to the perimeter of the existing hurling pitch at Park View House, Oak Park Road, Carlow.

Bennekerry: Elgin Energy Services Ltd wishes to develop a solar farm on an area of approximately 17.6 hectares, comprising photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames, one onsite 38kV substation, ten single-storey inverter/transformer stations, security fencing, a palisade double security gate, two storage containers, CCTV, a temporary construction stage wheel wash system and all associated ancillary development works at Ardnehue and Friarstown, Co Carlow. Elgin Energy Services Ltd is applying for the proposed solar farm to have planning permission that is effective for ten years (an operational period of 40 years).

Graignamanagh: Arthur and Bernard Hennessy wish to construct a four-span sheep shed at Knockeen, Graignamanagh.

Kellistown: Robert Fitzpatrick wishes to erect a one-and-a-half-storey dwelling, detached storage shed at Moyle Big, Kellistown.

Old Leighlin: Hugh Carpenter wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling with domestic garage at Raheen, Old Leighlin.

Rathvilly: John Bolger wishes to construct a split-level single-storey dwelling with attached garage at Coole, Rathvilly.

Alan Condell wishes to construct a development which includes a milking parlour and collecting yard, cattle handling area and dairy machine room at Maplestown, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Tullow Tennis Club wishes to extend previously granted permission for the redevelopment of the tennis club at Shillelagh Road,

Tullow.