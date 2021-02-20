26 deaths and 988 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 26 deaths and an additional 988 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The Department of Health said 24 of the deaths occurred in February, one occurred in January and one in October.

They said the median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.

With 26 new deaths this evening, there has now been a total of 4,135 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 214,378 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 487 are men and 499 are women, 70 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

Regarding the location of today’s cases there are 378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.

Nphet said as of 8am today, 719 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. There were 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 17th, 310,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 197,609 people have received their first dose and 113,291 people have received their second dose.