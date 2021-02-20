Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 continues to fall

Carlow recorded 12 further cases of Covid-19 on Saturday as the county’s rate of the virus fell further below the national average.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid19.

24 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January and 1 in October.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.

988 new cases were reported today. Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 is 239 cases per 100,000. This compares to a national rate of 246.

Of the cases notified today:

487 are men / 499 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.**

As of 8am today, 719 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 17th, 310,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: