Councillors fully support new Potato Market venue

By Suzanne Pender

‘CARLOW Exchange’, the new civic space proposed for Potato Market, Carlow, has been fully supported by members of the local authority.

Plans for Carlow Exchange were first unveiled earlier this month at a meeting of Carlow Municipal District, but this was its first time before a full council meeting. The new 355 square metre covered outdoor space, at the site of Tully’s Yard, Potato Market, Carlow, will allow for outdoor events or performances, a venue for Carlow Farmers’ Market and a civic space that the people of Carlow can enjoy.

Cllr Fintan Phelan proposed that the council proceed with the plans, describing it as “extremely welcome”.

“We have secured the funding already, so this is a project that is going to happen and we are hopeful it will come to fruition this year,” he added.

Cllr John Cassin asked if the nearby taxi rank would be affected by the development.

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise, stated that Carlow Exchange would be run on a not-for-profit basis and confirmed that funding sources had been secured to complete the project. He stated that the current taxi rank would not be affected by the development.

On a day of numerous projects unveiled for Carlow town, cllr John McDonald welcomed the Carlow Exchange project but quipped to the council executive: “You’re not forgetting the Tullow area … we’re here as well.”