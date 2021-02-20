Domestic abuse of all kinds has to stop

By Michael Godfrey

ONCE upon a time BC (before Covid), St Valentine’s Night was very busy for pubs and restaurants.

There was always a demand for tables in restaurants and pubs, but during the Celtic Tiger era it was taken to a whole new level. It wasn’t unusual for a couple to jet off to Paris or New York, where the man would get down on one knee and duly propose at the top of the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building.

As times returned to normal and we all discovered we were not as wealthy as we had thought, we all had to make do with a bouquet of flowers and a meal for two to show our appreciation for our other half. At least some of us did.

Not this year! There was a rush for flowers alright and I’m sure there was also a queue at every restaurant or pub doing ‘click and collect’, not to mention the takeaways, but we were left to our own devices to create the necessary ambiance in the home.

Hopefully that was the reality all over the country, but statistics show otherwise. The pandemic has highlighted a lot in society and, unfortunately, one of those is the danger in the home for both women and men – but mostly women. Gardaí and the DPP say that the number of physical abuse cases have increased enormously over the past year. But that is nothing new. Go to any sitting of Carlow District Court, or any court in the country, and you will hear all sorts of cases and all sorts of abuse being inflicted on people.

I remember covering the courts one Wednesday afternoon when I was approached by a man who asked me to keep a case out of the paper. I knew both the man and his son, the defendant, and on enquiry I was told it was “a bit of an assault case”. “He loved her too much” was how the man described the case. His son had given his poor victim two black eyes, a swollen jaw and lips, as well as bruising to her upper body. So much for love!

That was nearly 20 years ago and, sadly for some people, nothing has changed. Abuse of all sorts is still taking place in this country.

Yesterday (Monday 15 February) saw the launch of another campaign to highlight the fact that one in five women aged 18 to 25 have experienced intimate relationship abuse, such as emotional, physical and sexual abuse during the pandemic. The Women’s Aid charity, which is currently running the three-week campaign to highlight domestic abuse, also said that half of young women abused by a partner have experienced online abuse, including having intimate images taken and shared without their consent.

The ‘Too Into You’ campaign aims to highlight the warning signs of abuse, how to get help and the new law which makes cyber-harassment and image-based sexual abuse a crime.

As I said earlier, men also suffer from abuse within relationships. I can remember covering another court case where the woman was the guilty party. For years she had gone around town telling anyone who would listen that her husband was abusive towards her. You can imagine my surprise one day, then, to find myself reporting on an assault case where she was the defendant and her husband the injured party. As it transpired, everything she had been saying over the years regarding assaults were true – except she was the one responsible and not her husband.

The Women’s Aid research also found that one in 11 young men have suffered intimate relationship abuse, while one in 13 young men have suffered coercive control by a partner or ex-partner. One in six young women have suffered coercive control.

There was a time when ‘out of the house’ meant these unfortunate victims got some respite. Not so today, where social media means the torment can go on from afar.

Recent changes to legislation regarding the sharing of images online are to be welcomed, but sadly that only comes after a lot of pain and suffering has been inflicted on the injured party. It is also practically impossible to take down something once it has gone online. Someone somewhere will have stored it – and the victim knows that.

The only way to solve the problem is by an awareness campaign, which will hopefully get the message across that there is no place for such actions in the Ireland of today. If nothing else, it will get a conversation going about what is or isn’t acceptable behaviour – and surely that is a good thing.