Explainer: How dangerous is the new Brazilian Covid-19 variant?

Digital Desk Staff

With three cases of the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 recently identified in Ireland, there has been growing concern about what threat this new variant could pose.

All of the cases were directly associated with recent travel from the South American country, the authorities said. It begs the question of how dangerous this new strain is and what it means for the vaccine rollout?

Is the new strain more transmissible?

While there is still a lot unknown about this new strain, we do have some indication of how it can spread.

Speaking today, Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, told RTE Radio 1: “It may well be more transmissible.

“We know from the South African variant that shares some traits that it has a greater resistance but is still susceptible to vaccines. But of course it is worrying.”

So while there is no concrete evidence yet of just how deadly it can be, the Brazil variant is more contagious than the original version of coronavirus, much like the other variants.

What exactly is the Brazilian Covid-19 variant?

As the Irish Times reports, the Brazilian variant of the virus first emerged back in July.

The variant undergoes a change to its spike protein – the part of the virus which attaches to human cells.

There are already thousands of variants circulating of the original coronavirus that started the pandemic. Viruses make copies of themselves to spread, and mutate as they do so, making tiny genetic changes along the way.

Less than a handful of the many, many variants are giving experts cause for concern. The latest is the Brazilian (also known as P1) variant.

Why is it seen as more dangerous?

Some experts are worried not because of any strong evidence at this stage that the variants cause more severe illness, but because they may be more transmissible, or easier to catch, which could lead to more infections and deaths.

Along with the UK or Kent variant and the South African variant, the Brazilian variant has mutated in a way that may mean it spreads easier.

It was blamed for a huge resurgence of Covid-19 in the Brazilian city of Manaus in December and January. There was also some evidence that people who were previously infected with Covid-19 in Brazil were reinfected with the new variant.

Currently, around 90 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Ireland are associated with the UK variant.

What impact does the variant have on vaccinations?

Like the South African variant, first detected in Ireland last month, the Brazilian strain includes a key mutation, called E484K, which may help the virus evade antibodies, part of the immune system.

Ongoing studies suggest some current vaccines – which were designed around the earlier strains of the coronavirus – may offer less protection against the new more transmissible strains, but research is continuing.

Also, experts say that existing vaccines can be tweaked – within weeks or months in cases – to adapt to new mutations of the coronavirus.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said further studies are required to determine whether the Brazilian variant “is likely to have an impact on vaccine effectiveness or infection severity.”

What is being done to stop further cases arriving into Ireland?

Dr Glynn has warned anyone who has recently travelled from Brazil, or any of the other 19 countries designated as Category 2, that. they are required by law to self-isolate at home for two weeks.

“In addition any such passengers should phone any GP or GP out of hours service to arrange a free Covid-19 test – the test should be done five days after you arrived in Ireland or as soon as possible after those five days.

“Whatever the result of the test, you must complete the 14-day period of quarantine,” he said.

The Government is also preparing mandatory hotel quarantine laws for anyone arriving from Category 2 countries.

(Additional reporting from PA and The Irish Times)