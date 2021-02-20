Maureen Dunne: matriarch of four generations of her family

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred on Monday 14 December last at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow of Maureen Dunne, Dublin Road, Tullow, Co Carlow. Maureen, who was in her 89th year, was the former Maureen Sweeney from Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow. She has one surviving sister.

She was bereaved eight years ago by her husband Tom Dunne.

Maureen, who lived at Dublin Road, Tullow all her married life, enjoyed a full-time occupation as a busy housewife and mother – a woman with a love of flowers and the upkeep of her garden, in which she took great pride. She enjoyed nothing more than visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, being the matriarch of four generations.

After husband Tom’s passing, Maureen went to reside in Hillview for her final years. She was totally contented in the nursing home, surrounded by professional care, unrelenting kindness and respect, being greatly loved by all the dedicated staff and her fellow residents.

Maureen’s funeral Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow and she was laid to rest in Rathoe cemetery. She is survived by her daughters Mary (Carlow) and Anne (Dunshaughlin, Co Meath), sons Seamus (Kilkenny), Seán (London), Thomas (Wexford), by her 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and daughters-in-law Margaret, Paula and Gayle.

May Maureen’s gentle soul rest in peace.