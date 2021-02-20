Monaghan EuroMillions player one number short of winning €206m

James Cox

A Monaghan EuroMillions punter won €177,571 in last night’s draw, while they were just one number short of the €206 million jackpot.

Residents in the Killygowan area of Monaghan are being urged to check their EuroMillions tickets today after one player won €177,571 in last night’s draw.

The ticket holder matched five numbers and one lucky star which meant they were just one lucky star short of winning the €206,564,757 jackpot on offer.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday in the Spar shop at The Glen in Killygowan in Monaghan.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last night’s draw were: 04, 12, 25, 46, 48 and lucky stars 07, 12.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Record jackpot

While there were over 116,000 prize winners in Ireland in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, there was no overall winner of the €206,564,757 jackpot.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw (February 23rd) will now be capped at €210 million making it Europe’s largest ever lottery prize.

Since the EuroMillions game began in 2004, only four jackpots have reached the previous jackpot caps which were set at €190 million and more recently, €200 million.

If the EuroMillions jackpot is not won on Tuesday, it will remain capped at €210 million for up to a further four draws, with any excess jackpot value at each draw flowing down to the next prize tier with a winner. If the jackpot is still not won after the fifth draw at the cap, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.